STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HC bench differs on sentence, moves CJ for referring case to third judge

Kondagiri assaulted the deceased with the lathi he was carrying. Consequently, the deceased fell down on the ground and died.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A division bench of the Orissa High Court has forwarded a 16-year-old appeal of a life convict to the Chief Justice to refer it to a third judge after there was difference of opinion among the two judges, Justice SK Mishra and Justice BP Routray, over the trial court verdict.

The Court of Sessions Judge in Koraput had convicted Kondagiri Dangeya for committing murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for life on October 5, 2004. He filed an appeal against the verdict in the High Court in the same year.Though the division bench delivered the judgment after 16 years on December 23, there was dissent among the two judges. 

Justice Routray concluded it as definitely a case of murder and confirmed the sentence of imprisonment for life imposed by the trial court. But Justice Mishra did not agree with the opinion of Justice Routray and observed that, “I am of the opinion that it is a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

Taking into consideration the materials on record, Justice Mishra allowed the appeal in part, set aside the conviction and sentence of Kondagiri for murder and held him guilty for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and convicted him accordingly.

In the final order, the division bench said, “Since there is a difference of opinion of the two judges of the Court, the matter may be placed before the Chief Justice for appropriate order to refer the case to a third Judge to resolve the issue.”

The incident occurred at Bondhugaon under Narayanpatna police limits in Koraput district on December 19, 2002. He was arrested on December 22, 2002. Kondagiri and the deceased were returning after taking liquor and on the way, they abused each other. Kondagiri assaulted the deceased with the lathi he was carrying. Consequently, the deceased fell down on the ground and died.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp