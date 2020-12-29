STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jumbo guarding calf tramples two ‘mobile’ photographers

The herd, which was guarding the mother and calf, became agitated on seeing the villagers

Published: 29th December 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Venturing near wild elephants can be dangerous but approaching a herd protecting a new born can be fatal. That’s what a group of people in Nuapalli village of Ganjam did and two of them, including a minor, paid with their lives on Sunday.

The lure to click pictures of wild elephants from close proximity proved fatal for them as they were trampled to death in North Ghumusar forest division. The deceased were identified as Sukuria Naik (60) and Ganesh Gouda, a minor, both from Nuapali village. 
Sources said, a herd of 22 elephants including two tuskers entered Gallery forest range 10 days back. The

jumbos destroyed standing crop on farmlands and feasted on harvested paddy in nearby villages. On Sunday, a female elephant gave birth to a calf in a cashew plantation near Nuapali village. The entire herd was guarding the mother and the calf.

A local spotted the herd and spread the news. Soon residents of Nuapali and nearby villages thronged the cashew plantation to see the elephants. Forest personnel too reached the spot and urged the villagers not to get closer to the jumbos.

However, some villagers including the minor boy didn’t heed the warning and went closer to click photos of the elephants on their mobile phones. The elephants, which were calm until now, became agitated on seeing the villagers and suddenly, a tusker charged towards the gathering.

While people ran for their lives from the spot, Sukuria and Ganesh fell down. The tusker then trampled them.The forest personnel present there managed to rescue the two with much difficulty. However, Sukuria was found dead while the boy had sustained critical injuries. 

He was rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. But he succumbed to injuries on way.“Elephants are very possessive about their calves and we have been cautioning the villagers against venturing close but they just don’t pay attention. It was unfortunate,” said a forest staff.Following the incident, more forest personnel have been deployed at the spot. Efforts are on to drive away the elephant herd to the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp