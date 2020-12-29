STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals foil miscreants’ bid to set oil tanker afire

The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed at the fuel station located under Town police limits. 

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Alert locals prevented a major mishap when they foiled attempt by two miscreants to set an oil tanker truck ablaze at a petrol pump in the crowded Mudipada over extortion demand on Monday. 

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said, the accused Raju Sindhria (26) and Ronit Behera (30) of Thelkopada had demanded an extortion of `5,000 from driver of the truck and tried to set the vehicle on fire after the latter denied to pay. After threatening the driver of dire consequences, climbed up the truck and tried to set it on fire by lighting a match stick. However, they were soon captured by locals. After getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and the accused duo was arrested.

Gangadhar said both Sindhria and Behera, who have criminal antecedents, had demanded extortion from the manager of the petrol pump as well. “Stringent action will be taken against the accused,” he said.

