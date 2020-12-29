STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man dies after getting injection at drug store

Paradip Lock IIC Pravash Sahu said, on the basis of the complaint, police registered a case against the accused medicine shop owner Jeevan Jyoti Pradhan.

Published: 29th December 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, as part of Africa's first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial developed at the University of Oxford in Britain. (File | AP)

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 43-year-old man died after being allegedly administered a wrong injection by a drug store owner in Balisahi village within Paradip Lock police limits on Monday.

Rabindra Sahoo, a trader, experienced chest pain while opening his shop at Paradipgarh Bazaar in the morning. Instead of going to a hospital, he went to a local medicine shop seeking treatment. The shop owner gave him two injections and tablets to relieve the pain. However, he started to vomit and became unconscious.

Sahoo was rushed to Atharbanki hospital but the doctor declared him dead on arrival. The deceased’s wife Rina accused the drug store owner of giving wrong medicines to her husband leading to his death. She lodged an FIR against the medicine shop owner with Paradip Lock police.

Paradip Lock IIC Pravash Sahu said, on the basis of the complaint, police registered a case against the accused medicine shop owner Jeevan Jyoti Pradhan. Investigation is on and Pradhan has been detained, the IIC added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp