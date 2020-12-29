Odisha: Man dies after getting injection at drug store

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 43-year-old man died after being allegedly administered a wrong injection by a drug store owner in Balisahi village within Paradip Lock police limits on Monday.

Rabindra Sahoo, a trader, experienced chest pain while opening his shop at Paradipgarh Bazaar in the morning. Instead of going to a hospital, he went to a local medicine shop seeking treatment. The shop owner gave him two injections and tablets to relieve the pain. However, he started to vomit and became unconscious.

Sahoo was rushed to Atharbanki hospital but the doctor declared him dead on arrival. The deceased’s wife Rina accused the drug store owner of giving wrong medicines to her husband leading to his death. She lodged an FIR against the medicine shop owner with Paradip Lock police.

Paradip Lock IIC Pravash Sahu said, on the basis of the complaint, police registered a case against the accused medicine shop owner Jeevan Jyoti Pradhan. Investigation is on and Pradhan has been detained, the IIC added.

