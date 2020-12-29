STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Maoist bandh hits traffic  

Vehicular traffic between Kandhamal and Rayagada was disrupted at various places including Kotgarh and Tumudibandh due to the bandh call given by Maoists on Monday.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A poster put up by Maoists in Kalahandi district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHAWANIPATNA: Vehicular traffic between Kandhamal and Rayagada was disrupted at various places including Kotgarh and Tumudibandh due to the bandh call given by Maoists on Monday.

Opposing a CRPF camp and alleging police atrocity on the downtrodden, the ultras blocked the road near Bonda Pipil village within Kotagarh police limits by felling trees. They also put up posters in the area urging people to support the ‘bandh’.

The Kandhamal district administration made police deployment at vulnerable places in view of the bandh call. No untoward incident has been reported in the district so far.

Similarly, Maoists blocked roads at several places in Lanjigarh and Thuamul Rampur of Kalahandi district on the day. In Lanjigarh, the rebels felled trees on roads from Biswanathpur to Bandhpari and Bijepur besides near Jakam in Thuamul Rampur. 

They also put up posters opposing anti-Maoist operation by security forces. The posters warned police informers of dire consequences. It is believed that the posters were put up by the Odisha committee of the banned CPI (Maoist). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp