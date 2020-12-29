Maoist bandh hits traffic  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHAWANIPATNA: Vehicular traffic between Kandhamal and Rayagada was disrupted at various places including Kotgarh and Tumudibandh due to the bandh call given by Maoists on Monday.

Opposing a CRPF camp and alleging police atrocity on the downtrodden, the ultras blocked the road near Bonda Pipil village within Kotagarh police limits by felling trees. They also put up posters in the area urging people to support the ‘bandh’.

The Kandhamal district administration made police deployment at vulnerable places in view of the bandh call. No untoward incident has been reported in the district so far.

Similarly, Maoists blocked roads at several places in Lanjigarh and Thuamul Rampur of Kalahandi district on the day. In Lanjigarh, the rebels felled trees on roads from Biswanathpur to Bandhpari and Bijepur besides near Jakam in Thuamul Rampur.

They also put up posters opposing anti-Maoist operation by security forces. The posters warned police informers of dire consequences. It is believed that the posters were put up by the Odisha committee of the banned CPI (Maoist).