Shrines to reopen for a day before new year  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput administration has decided to reopen all religious institutions in the district for a day on December 30. The next three days, however, the places of worship will again be closed.The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Collector Madhusudan Mishra in presence of religious heads, public representatives and government officials, in Koraput on Monday.

The three-day closure on December 31, January 1 and 2 has been decided in anticipation of new year rush and large gatherings. The administration has asked the management committees of all religious places to strictly abide by the Covid-19 standard operating procedure and other safety guidelines.

All religious institutions have remained closed since March due to the pandemic. However, with reopening of the Jagannath temple in Puri, locals have been pressurising the administration to reopen places of worship like Gupteswar shrine and Jagannath temple of Sabar Srikhetra.