STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Year-long celebration to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s maiden Odisha visit  

School syllabus to include chapters on great sons of the soil

Published: 29th December 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to organise a year-long grand celebrations from March 23, 2021 to mark the first visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Odisha.A proposal to this effect was approved at the meeting of the State Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday. Stating that Mahatma Gandhi is the eternal source of inspiration to all, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said he visited Odisha eight times during the period between 1921 and 1946. Mahatma arrived in Odisha for the first time on March 23, 1921 and had addressed a historic gathering on the river bed of Kathajodi in Cuttack. 

Besides, the Cabinet also approved major decision to protect the culture, heritage and tradition of Odisha. The Finance Minister said the entire history of our glorious heritage and the life history of the great sons of Odisha from ancient times till the modern age will find place in text books and additional text books. These topics will be selected by a special process for Class 7, 8 and 9 and winning students of various competitions on these topics will be awarded, and provided annual scholarships. A committee of eminent persons and educationists will be formed for this, he said and added that appropriate steps will be taken for introduction of their life and works in the text books after suitable considerations.

In yet another decision, the Cabinet gave the green signal to repeal 206 Acts as they have become redundant. Most of these Acts were amending legislations and after they had come into force, the amendments sought to be made by them were incorporated in the respective principal Acts. Some Acts were enacted for a particular purpose as one time measures which after coming into force had no relevance.

The State Law Commission in its report on December 21, 2020 had recommended to repeal these 206 Acts as they had become redundant. The Cabinet decided to take steps for enactment of the Odisha Repealing Bill, 2020 which will repeal all such Acts enacted between 1974 and 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp