Kalikesh Singhdeo reviews MCH work

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Former Balangir MP Kalikesh Singhdeo on Tuesday visited the under-construction Bhima Bhoi Medical College and hospital work here. The hospital construction had started two months back. Singhdeo interacted with the dean and other staff about management of the medical college which was a dream project for the people of Balangir.

As per reports, the State government has provided `165 crore for the 650-bed hospital which is expected to start functioning by 2023. Also present during Singhdeo’s visit were PWD executive engineer Nalinikanta Das, manager of the construction firm Ashish Das and college principal Sabita Mahapatra.

The former Lok Sabha member is now seen more often in his home turf to reorganise BJD cadre and regain lost ground. He had recently addressed mediapersons at the 24th foundation day of the ruling party and reiterated his demand for an agriculture university in the district apart from Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.