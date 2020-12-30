STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mining mafia build a road to loot Thakurani

Officials stumble upon motorable road inside the forest used by mafia from Jharkhand to smuggle manganese ore

By Debasish Mishra
Express News Service

BARBIL:  Where there is a will, they say, there is a way. In Keonjhar’s Thakurani reserve forest, where there is a mine, there is a way too. Forest officials, to their surprise, have stumbled upon a motorable road constructed in the reserve forest which was being used by mining mafia from Jharkhand to smuggle manganese ore to Haldia port to be exported.

This came to fore after about 43 tonne illegal manganese ore, estimated at ` 6 lakh, was seized by Barbil police alongwith a truck while being transported from Thakurani reserve forest under Barbil tehasil on December 23. Four persons were arrested after which a special team was formed by Forest department to find out source of the smuggled ore.

The team headed by Assistant Conservator of Forest, Keonjhar found out a wellorganised system laid out by mafia from Jharkhand in connivance with their local contacts. The mafia was engaged in smuggling manganese ores from a mine located in the reserve forest abandoned since long. At least 220 sacks of manganese ore were also found near the mines which were later seized.

Thakurani reserve forest, a part of under Barbil forest range, is spread over 4455.30 hectare which has huge deposits of high grade manganese ore. As the smuggling came to light, the forest officials discovered that smugglers have constructed a motorable road right inside the forest leading to the mines. Heavy vehicles were being used to transport minerals.

A number of sal trees were found felled by miscreants for construction of the road too. Keonjhar DFO Swayam Mallick visited the spot on Monday and made an assessment of about how such huge quantity of ore was being smuggled crossing the forest check gate on Odisha-Jharkhand border. Local villagers allege that such manganese loaded trucks pass through Kalapahad and Bileipada road before entering Jharkhand via Noamundi area.

Thereafter, the ore are exported to foreign countries via Haldia port, prima facie enquiry has revealed. Locals also point at forest staff involvement in the racket. Contacted, Barbil forest range officer Surjit Sahu said investigation in the case is under progress. After availability of the DGPS map, a joint inspection of the area will be undertaken by forest and mines department to ascertain the actual location of the manganese mine, its size and the volume of minerals raised so far. Sahu also said that after police hand over the seized vehicles, further probe will be undertaken.

