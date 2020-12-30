Relief for Sri Jagannath temple administration as donation boxes start ringing again

By Express News Service

PURI: Reeling under financial constraints due to empty donation boxes in absence of devotees, the Sri Jagannath temple administration (SJTA) is heaving a sigh of relief after reopening of the 12th century shrine. With devotees back in the temple, collections from the donation boxes have shown a visible improvement.

On the first three days when only family members of servitors were allowed darshan of the Trinity, collection from ‘Hundi’ was Rs 17,340. After residents of Puri town were allowed entry on December 26, collection jumped to Rs 3.61 lakh. SJTA sources said, the collection will get a major boost after the temple is thrown open to all devotees from January 3.

The temple administration was in a tight spot as its daily earnings from the donation boxes had become zero as the shrine remained closed for devotees since March 20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the financial crisis, the SJTA was spending lakhs of rupees on providing financial assistance to servitors’ families, performing nitees and rituals of the Trinity including construction of the three chariots and conduct of the annual Rath Yatra this year.

Reportedly, the temple administration was meeting these expenses from its emergency fund. Meanwhile, around 40,000 residents of 23 of the 32 Wards in Puri town have had darshan of the Trinity till Tuesday. The town residents were allowed entry into the temple from December 26. Residents of the rest nine Wards would be given tokens for darshan within December 31.

The temple will remain closed from December 31 to January 3 before opening its doors to devotees from outside Puri. On the other hand, the district administration has decided to allow persons working in Puri and people living in rented accommodations in the town entry into Sri Jagannath temple.

These persons will be given green and blue colour tokens respectively to enable them darshan of the deities on December 30 and 31. Puri Collector Balwant Singh said persons living in rented houses will have to show their agreement papers. Besides, students would also be given tokens for darshan.