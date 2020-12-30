Rs 600 crore plan to develop Nandankanan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has submitted a Rs 600 crore master plan to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for development of Nandankanan Zoological Park here. Announcing this while addressing a function to mark the 61st Foundation Day of the park, Minister for Forest and Environment Bikram Keshari Arukha said the fund will be spent over a period of next 20 years.

A safari bus stand at a cost of Rs 74 lakh and new exit gate for visitors at a cost of Rs 20 lakh were inaugurated by the Minister. Besides, a modern veterinary hospital, isolation and quarantine centre, laboratory and surgery centre have been completed. Efforts are on to sign an agreement with the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand for collaboration and coordination, he informed.

The zoo has 3,700-3,800 animals and birds and 157 species at present. As many as 25 new animals were brought to the zoo this year. Jatni MLA Suresh Routray, Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Sushant Rout, Additional Chief Secretary in Forest department Mona Sharma, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sandip Tripathy and senior officials were present.