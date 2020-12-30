STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three GST superintendents held for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe

The superintendents were identified as Artabhanjan Kar, Pradip Kumar Acharya and NN Sahoo while the the university’s accounts officer is Ashutosh Padhy.

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as large-scale GST frauds have come to fore in the State exposing the loopholes that are being exploited by unscrupulous businessmen, the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed three superintendents of GST and Central Excise for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a private university official.

The CBI raided a star hotel where the GST officers were meeting the accountant to ‘sort out’ a GST inquiry against the university located on the fringes of the city. The four were caught while exchanging the cash. They have been arrested and the bribe money seized.

The superintendents were identified as Artabhanjan Kar, Pradip Kumar Acharya and NN Sahoo while the university’s accounts officer is Ashutosh Padhy. On a tip-off, the Central agency’s sleuths raided the hotel in Kharavela Nagar area where the meeting was going on. “The three officials visited the hotel to receive the bribe amount from Padhy in connection with a GST case concerning the university,” said a CBI officer. 

After apprehending them, the agency’s sleuths conducted search at the residences and offices of the three officials. Searches were also conducted at the residence and office chamber of the university employee.After officers of the GST Audit Commissionerate noticed discrepancies on part of the university, they informed the institution authorities and suggested that it could be sorted out.

“A case has been registered in this regard and the four have been arrested. We are also looking into the GST discrepancy on part of the private university. Searches are in progress and further investigation is continuing,” said the officer. Last week, a senior GST officer was apprehended by the State Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets, a day after he conducted raid on a fake company.

