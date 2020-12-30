STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers cheer as boat ambulance service kicks off

Four persons including two drivers and as many paramedics will man the ambulance that has life saving equipment and medicines.

Published: 30th December 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Boat ambulance

The new boat ambulance at Kolab reservoir bank in Sindhiput village | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Boat ambulance was formally launched for residents of Kolab reservoir’s cut-off villages in Lamtaput block on Monday. Over 20,000 people of 21 villages in five panchayats of the block - Kumar Gondhana, Banamaliput, Umbrel, Tikarpoda and Dabuguda - will expectedly benefit from the service. The ambulance, which was lying unused for months, will be available across seven ghats of the reservoir, to ferry patients from the cut-off villages to various points from where they can be shifted by 108 ambulance to Lamtaput community health centre (CHC), about three km from the Kolab bank.

Four persons including two drivers and as many paramedics will man the ambulance that has life saving equipment and medicines. The State government had facilitated the boat ambulance for the cut-off villages spread across the Kolab reservoir.

A private firm Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, which is operating 108 and 102 ambulance services in the State, had supplied the boat ambulance at a cost of Rs 38 lakh to the government. However, it could not be immediately pressed into service for want of technical verification. It lay unused at the banks of the reservoir for over six months until a technical team visited a few days back and gave a green signal to the district administration to use the service for public use.

Koraput CDMO Makarananda Behura said the boat ambulance will be crucial for shifting pregnant women for delivery to nearby hospital. “Earlier, they had difficulty commuting across the reservoir in emergency situations. But the doorstep boat ambulance service will resolve their longstanding woes,” the CDMO told TNIE.

The Health department had provided bike ambulance service in inaccessible pockets of Koraput district in September. Earlier this year, the State Government spent Rs 5.4 crore on six boat ambulances which were launched in four districts - two each were allocated to Kendrapara and Malkangiri and one each for Kalahandi and Koraput districts. Except the one in the district, the others are operational.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boat ambulance
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp