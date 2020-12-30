STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
War of words as BJD, BJP eye women vote bank in Odisha

Do you want them to be confined to the kitchen? Our mothers and sisters are excellent cooks, but they can also run the country if given a chance," Das said.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A war of words has started between BJD and BJP on the issue of women’s reservation after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik targeted the national parties for “neglecting women” at the foundation day celebrations of the regional outfit on December 26. Responding to recent remarks of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who reeled out the work of Modi government from provisioning free cooking gas, construction of toilets and direct transfer of monetary assistance to women through Jan Dhan accounts as a counter to Naveen Patnaik,

BJD organisational secretary on Tuesday questioned if BJP wanted to keep women inside kitchen. “Our Chief Minister wants our mothers and sisters to run the country by sitting inside the Parliament and State Assemblies. Do you want them to be confined to the kitchen? Our mothers and sisters are excellent cooks, but they can also run the country if given a chance,” Das said.

The statement of BJD organisational secretary evoked strong reaction from the BJP leaders. Stating that women empowerment is the cornerstone of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik said that the growing crimes against women in the State points to the fact that they do not have security here. Stating that the Modi government does not believe in symbolic empowerment of women, Naik asked Das to advise the Chief Minister to handover key portfolios including Home to women.

“Prime Minister has shown what women empowerment is by giving key portfolios like Defence, External Affairs and Finance to women. Our Chief Minister should also do likewise by following his example,” he said. The Prime Minister does not believe in slogans but sets examples, the Leader of the Opposition said and added that Centre has deposited Rs 440 crore in the accounts of women beneficiaries for cooking gas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He asked whether the BJD can deny the fact that 47 lakh women received free cooking gas during the pandemic. The Chief Minister had said at the BJD Foundation Day celebrations that national parties remember women empowerment during elections and commit in their manifesto only to conveniently forget after winning.

BJD BJP Naveen Patnaik Dharmendra Pradhan
