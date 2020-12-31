ASTHA holds virtual induction   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ASTHA School of Management on Wednesday organised its induction programme ‘Astha Avishek’ for 180 newly admitted MBA students on virtual mode.

Inaugurating the programme, former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Debendranath Sarangi asked the students to lead a fulfilling and purposeful life. Advisor and co-founder of TWARAN Dr RKS Mangesh Dash and director of Brain Stain Dr Ashok Mangaraj motivated the young minds through their deliberations.

ASTHA secretary Dr Bankim Mohanty delivered the welcome address and wished success to students, while principal Professor Dr Sharmila Subramanian presented the annual report of the institute. The institute’s annual newsletter ‘Astha Darpan’ was released by Rotarian and chairman of the institute Bijay Kumar Patra. Director (Corporate affairs) Dr Trilochan Nayak also spoke.

The institute provides two-year full time MBA programme approved by AICTE and affiliated to BPUT.