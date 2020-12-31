STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chemical-laced spurious paneer seized in Cuttack

The City police has launched a massive drive against adulterated food items and seized a huge amount of fake spices, edible oil, ghee and sauce.

Published: 31st December 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Around a quintal of synthetic paneer was seized on Wednesday from a bus in Cuttack which has turned into a haven for food adulterators. The spurious paneer was being transported from Kolkata to the Millennium city in a private bus in the morning. On a tip off, a team of Chauliaganj police with the help of officials of the food safety wing of Cuttack Municipal Corporation intercepted the luxury bus coming from Kolkata near OMP square and seized the synthetic paneer.

As per the requisition of the Commissionerate police, a mobile unit from Bhubaneswar-based Food Testing Laboratory rushed to Chauliaganj police station and examined the seized paneer which were found to be spurious. They submitted a test report to the police which revealed that the paneer had been prepared in an artificial manner by using waste milk, flour, detergent powder, palmolein oil, Glycerol Monostearate powder and chemicals like Sulfuric Acid which are harmful for health, said an official of CMC’s health wing. Consumption of the spurious paneer in the long run may lead to chronic dysentery, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), liver disorders, kidney ailments in a person, he added. 

Police have also arrested one person in connection with marketing of the spurious paneer. He has been identified as Sukadev Sahoo of Khannagar. Sahoo was procuring the synthetic paneer from Kolkata and selling it in Cuttack at a cheaper price, said ACP, Zone-1, Amarendra Panda.While the cost of manufacturing 1 kg of adulterated paneer is around Rs 60, the accused used to procure it for Rs 70 to Rs 80 and sell it in the city for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg.

Further investigation is on to find out the since when the illegal activity was going on and where was the spurious paneer being supplied to, besides ascertaining the accused person’s unholy nexus with any big racket in connection with its procurement and supply, said Panda. The City police has launched a massive drive against adulterated food items and seized a huge amount of fake spices, edible oil, ghee and sauce. More than 20 accused persons have already been apprehended with busting of 18 food adulteration units from in and around the city.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp