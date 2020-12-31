Corrupt officials face Vigilance heat in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials have stepped up heat against corrupt government employees across the State. On Wednesday, sleuths of Cuttack Vigilance division detected disproportionate assets to the tune of over `1 crore in possession of Rabindra Nath Senapati, an ASI in Jagatsinghpur’s Tirtol court. Raids were conducted at his double-storey residence at Kherasa village in Erasama, a flat in Surekha Vatika apartment at Hanspal in Bhubaneswar and office room in Tirtol court too.

In Balangir, officials raided the office and residence of junior accountant of power discom WESCO Bibhuti Bhushana Bindhani on charges of amassing disproportionate assets. The Vigilance detected `16.30 lakh cash, gold biscuits, ornaments, property-related documents, bikes, a costly car besides insurance and bond papers. Bindhani was also found in possession of a three-storey building and other property worth `1 crore. Similarly, a team raided the property of retired driver of Indravati project Ramesh Chandra Panda at Dharamgarh. Vigilance officials raided a three-storey residential building and lodge of Panda located at Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district. A DLR typist at Lingaraj Law College , Berhampur Prashant Nayak also faced raids from the Vigilance on the day.