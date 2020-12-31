New clusters emerging from rural Cuttack  

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 31st December 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 11:43 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rural parts of Cuttack district are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases again.Eighteen new Covid-19 cases were detected on Tuesday from Kakudia gram panchayat in Narasinghpur block which was declared containment zone recently, forcing the administration to extend the containment period for four more days. Following a comprehensive contact tracing, 313 persons belonging to different villages under the gram panchayat had undergone Covid-19 test of whom, 18 persons including 8 female, 5 male and 5 children have tested positive. All of them are asymptomatic and under home isolation, Health department sources said. 

After six persons of the gram panchayat tested positive, it was declared containment zone on December 27. The containment restrictions which were in force till 6 pm on Wednesday have been extended till 6 pm on January 3.Nuasahi village of Badapatasundarpur gram panchayat under Kantapada block will remain under containment till January 4 after 14 villagers tested positive for the virus and one of them succumbed to the infection.

Earlier, Paikarapur village under Joranda gram panchayat in Athagarh block was declared containment zone for five days from December 24 to December 28 after 9 new cases were detected from the village. Similarly, after recording zero positive cases on Monday, Cuttack city has started witnessing an increase in the infection count for the last two days. Four positive cases were detected in the city on Tuesday.On Wednesday, while the district saw 23 fresh cases - the highest of 13 from Cuttack’s rural areas - 10 among the infected patients belong to areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits. 

