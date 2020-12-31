STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six more government officers get compulsory retirement

The Government has take stringent action against the tainted officers and sent them on compulsory retirement in the past several months.

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its zero tolerance to corruption, the Naveen Patnaik Government on Wednesday ordered compulsory retirement of six officials. They include four engineers and two officials of the Excise department.

The State Vigilance has registered two cases against Deputy Executive Engineer (Rural Works Division-Keonjhar), Ajit Kumar Debata, for amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. Two Assistant Engineers, Jitendra Kumar Dalai working in Quality Control of R&B Division, Cuttack and Bijay Parida posted in Rural Works (Section-I), Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district are also facing charges of misappropriation of government money.

Assistant  Engineer, R&B Division-II, Bhubaneswar, Ganeswar Sethi, was fired for his unruly behaviour and dereliction of duty. Six departmental proceedings have been initiated against him.

Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Jayadeep Patnaik, currently posted as the Branch Manager in the Odisha State Beverage Corporation Ltd (OSBCL) depot; and Riaz Ahmad Beg, Excise Superintendent, Sundargarh were handed over the punishment for dereliction of duty, unruly behaviour and violation of official decorum. Beg has been placed under suspension for five times during his tenure.

The Government has take stringent action against the tainted officers and sent them on compulsory retirement in the past several months. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently sought forced retirement of Indian Forest Service officer Abhay Kant Pathak when he was found in possession of disproportionate assets. It was the first instance of the State asking for an all India service officer's retirement on corruption charges.

