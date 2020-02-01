Crew of seven vessels barred from port

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Entry of crew of seven vessels from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore, worst hit by novel coronavirus (nCoV), has been restricted at Paradip Port by the authorities.

Chief Medical Officer, Paradip Prahllad Panda said, seven vessels have been detained at anchorage area and their crew prevented from entering the port. Even movement of members has been restricted on land during the loading and unloading of cargo. However, no cases have been detected so far. In case any crew member develops symptoms of the virus, he/she has been advised to wear face mask and contact the streamer agent, harbor master or deputy conservator of Paradip Port.

Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has instructed all stake-holders to focus on crew members of vessels reaching Paradip within 28 days of leaving any Chinese port or those of affected countries. Arrangements have been made at the port to screen passengers arriving from China and Malaysia. Earlier, captains of foreign vessels touching ports of countries affected by nCoV were asked to email details of the crew members suspected of coronvaroius infection.