NHAI finds 8 black spots in Ganjam

Of the 35 injured persons in Taptapani ghat mishap, 18 are undergoing treatment at MKCG

Published: 01st February 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 10:11 AM

A Black Spot signage on Taptapani Ghat road I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as eight spots within five police limits in Ganjam district are prone to accidents, states a report of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

They are NH-16 square near Ujjaleswar temple, Chhatrapur, Parala Maharaja Engineering College Square near Narendrapur, Golanthara Chatti, Randha Square, Haladiapadar New Bus Stand Square, Jilundi Square, Bhanjanagar, Sorada Toll Gate and Karadabadi Square.

As many as 54 road mishaps, the highest in the district, were reported from places within Golanthara police limits of Berhampur police district last year. About 36 mishaps were reported from areas within Traffic police limits, 31 from Digapahandi police limits, 27 from Sadar police limits and 23 within Jarada police limits.

In December last year, while six mishaps each were reported from areas within Digapahandi, Golanthara and Jarada police limits, it was four within Traffic police and three in Gopalpur police limits. Last year, 385 people were killed in 733 road mishaps in the district. Of these, 97 were killed on National Highways.
Sources said, in January last year, 49 people were killed in 80 accidents. The number of fatalities on the National Highways was 14 during the month. Similarly, 33 fatalities were reported in 61 mishaps in February of which six were from the highways.

In March, the number went up to 42  in 71 accidents of which nine were reported from the highways. In December, 41 people were killed in 77 accidents of which 12 were reported from the National Highways. In 2018, as many as 389 people were killed in 738 accidents of which 97 were reported from the National Highways.

The Taptapani Ghat in the district, where eight people were killed and over 35 injured after a bus fell off a bridge on January 29, is considered a black spot. The eight km ghat road has 10 hairpin curves. Even as accident black spot signs have been put up on 10 locations on the stretch, it has witnessed a surge in road mishaps in the last few years.

Meanwhile, of the 35 injured in the accident two days back, 18 are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. One of the injured, who suffered a fracture in his leg, was shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

