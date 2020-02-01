Odisha Special Task Force rescues Bangla woman in flesh trade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Friday rescued another Bangladeshi woman from the city, who was allegedly forced into flesh trade by a Pipili-based couple.

The agency had apprehended Ibrahim Khan and his wife Ruksar Begum of Danagohiri in Pipili and rescued six women from Old Town area here on January 21. A court here on Thursday granted two-day police remand of the couple.

“As per preliminary investigation, the woman rescued on Friday is a native of Bangladesh. Out of the six women rescued earlier, four are from Bangladesh while one is a native of Sonagachi in Kolkata,” said STF DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj.

The couple had engaged her in flesh trade here. Most of the trafficked women from Bangladesh belong to economically backward families and they were brought to Odisha via West Bengal on the pretext of providing them jobs. But they were forced into flesh trade, he added.

Ruksar Begum is a native of Bangladesh and she came to the city in 2008. Then she got married to Ibrahim and obtained an Indian passport. “We have requested the passport officials to verify the papers provided by her to obtain the document,” a STF officer said.

Investigation is on to ascertain the links of the couple with the agents in Bangladesh, he added.