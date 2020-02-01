Pandian visits Tara Tarini temple

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Secretary to Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian visited Tara Tarini temple on Friday to review development works of the shrine.

The temple of Tara Tarini, presiding deity of south Odisha districts, is located around 33 km from the city. Pandian first offered prayers at the shrine and later, held discussions with the district and temple officials on infrastructure and public utilities available there. He also interacted with the servitors on the problems and issues of the temple.

Later, the 5T Secretary visited some Government institutions at Putiapadar, Nandika, Dhobadi, Sahapur and Bhabandh in Hinjili block and laid stress on education, drinking water, roads, health, electricity and irrigation. He had his lunch with children at Samarjholo and interacted with some students.

Incidently, development plan of the temple was chalked out by Pandian when he was the Collector of Ganjam and Arun Panda, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South). Both Panda and Pandian had initiated several measures to turn the shrine into an international tourist attraction.

Pandian was accompanied by Collector Vijay Amrut Kulange, PD DRDA Siddharth Shankar Swain and other district officials.

‘Mo Sarkar’ team in Patkura

Kendrapara: A three-member team from Chief Minister’s Office paid a surprise visit to Patkura on Friday as part of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of the State Government and took stock of various projects in the Assembly constituency. The team comprising Special Secretary to Chief Minister’s Office DS Kutey and Additional Secretaries Roopa Roshan Sahoo and Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra reviewed health, education, roads, drinking water and electricity projects in Garadapur and Derabishi blocks, Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said. During elections last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had promised he would personally supervise rapid development in Patkura. To fulfil his promise, Naveen had directed top Government officials to chalk out plans for development of the constituency. There are 78 doctors posted in the district against a sanction for 224. Patkura has two CHCs and nine PHCs. Against a sanctioned post of 34 doctors, just 10 are working in the constituency.