Home States Odisha

Pandian visits Tara Tarini temple

Secretary to Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian visited Tara Tarini temple on Friday to review development works of the shrine.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Secretary to Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian visited Tara Tarini temple on Friday to review development works of the shrine.

The temple of Tara Tarini, presiding deity of south Odisha districts, is located around 33 km from the city. Pandian first offered prayers at the shrine and later, held discussions with the district and temple officials on infrastructure and public utilities available there. He also interacted with the servitors on the problems and issues of the temple.

Later, the 5T Secretary visited some Government institutions at Putiapadar, Nandika, Dhobadi, Sahapur and Bhabandh in Hinjili block and laid stress on education, drinking water, roads, health, electricity and irrigation. He had his lunch with children at Samarjholo and interacted with some students.

Incidently, development plan of the temple was chalked out by Pandian when he was the Collector of Ganjam and Arun Panda, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South). Both Panda and Pandian had initiated several measures to turn the shrine into an international tourist attraction.

Pandian was accompanied by Collector Vijay Amrut Kulange, PD DRDA Siddharth Shankar Swain and other district officials.

‘Mo Sarkar’ team in Patkura
Kendrapara: A three-member team from Chief Minister’s Office paid a surprise visit to Patkura on Friday as part of  ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of the State Government and took stock of various projects in the Assembly constituency. The team comprising Special Secretary to Chief Minister’s Office DS Kutey and Additional Secretaries Roopa Roshan Sahoo and Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra reviewed health, education, roads, drinking water and electricity projects in Garadapur and Derabishi blocks, Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said. During elections last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had promised he would personally supervise rapid development in Patkura. To fulfil his promise, Naveen had directed top Government officials to chalk out plans for development of the constituency. There are 78 doctors posted in the district against a sanction for 224. Patkura has two CHCs and nine PHCs. Against a sanctioned post of 34 doctors, just 10 are working in the constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tara Tarini
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp