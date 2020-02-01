Rape victim’s family seeks action against IIC

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Family members of a Dalit girl, who allegedly committed suicide after being raped, staged a demonstration outside the SP’s office here on Friday demanding stringent action against IIC of Nuagaon police station for not registering the rape case against the accused.

The girl had ended her life on November 7, 2019 after the accused Deepak Beura put up nude photographs of her in the village. Her family members alleged that the accused had raped her in their house in their absence on June 8 last year.

The victim’s mother said she had lodged a police complaint in Naugaon police station but the IIC Prajnaritambhara Kar did not file an FIR. A suicide case was, however, filed after the girl died and the accused arrested next day on charges of abetting suicide.

The agitators alleged that till today, rape charges have not been pressed against the accused. After the victim’s death, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste had intervened and asked the DGP and SP to take stern action against the Naugaon IIC for not filing FIR in rape case. However, no action has been taken against her so far, alleged the family members who were accompanied by Dalit leaders under the banner of National Confederation of Dalit Organisations.

The agitation was called off after the SP assured of looking into the allegation.