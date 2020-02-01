Home States Odisha

Rape victim’s family seeks action against IIC

The agitation was called off after the SP assured of looking into the allegation.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Family members of a Dalit girl, who allegedly committed suicide after being raped, staged a demonstration outside the SP’s office here on Friday demanding stringent action against IIC of Nuagaon police station for not registering the rape case against the accused.

The girl had ended her life on November 7, 2019 after the accused Deepak Beura put up nude photographs of her in the village. Her family members alleged that the accused had raped her in their house in their absence on June 8 last year.

The victim’s mother said she had lodged a police complaint in Naugaon police station but the IIC Prajnaritambhara Kar did not file an FIR. A suicide case was, however, filed after the girl died and the accused arrested next day on charges of abetting suicide.

The agitators alleged that till today, rape charges have not been pressed against the accused. After the victim’s death, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste had intervened and asked the DGP and SP to take stern action against the Naugaon IIC for not filing FIR in rape case. However, no action has been taken against her so far, alleged the family members who were accompanied by Dalit leaders under the banner of National Confederation of Dalit Organisations.

The agitation was called off after the SP assured of looking into the allegation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rape
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp