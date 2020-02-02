CAA a historic step: BJP leader

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a historic step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, said BJP spokesman Sudipta Roy here on Saturday.

Speaking at ‘Jana Jagarana’ programme in support of CAA, Roy said the law will not affect any community or religion and is meant for the welfare of the country.

He said a few political parties are trying to create disturbances by misguiding people on the law. The Jana Jagarana programme will cover all the 147 Assembly constituencies of the State.