Odisha couple impersonating as SBI officials dupe women assuring them loans

They asked Laxmipriya Nayak, Sasmita Majhi, Madhusmita, Jamuna Parida, Arati Das and Mamata Ojha to submit documents and money ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 32,000 to avail loans.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A couple, impersonating as officials of State Bank of India (SBI), have allegedly duped several women in Mukundpur village in the district by assuring them to provide loans.

The accused, Akhaya Pradhan and his wife Gitanjali Pradhan of Kantaballavpur village within Jagatsinghpur police limits, posed as SBI employees and won the trust of their victims.

After the women gave the couple the money, the latter fled the village. The victims then lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police station in this regard.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Samal said while Gitanjali was arrested from a lodge here, Akhaya is absconding. He said efforts are on to arrest him. 

