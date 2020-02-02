Tensions run high in Baripada's PRM hospital after woman delivers stillborn

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here after a woman gave birth to a stillborn baby due to alleged medical negligence on Saturday.

Sources said Surekha Behera, wife of Chandan Behera of Bazratundi village in Shamakhunta block, was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday after she complained of labour pain.

Chandan said his wife was not examined by the doctors and nurses even as she was undergoing labour pain for four days.

When her condition became critical, she was taken to the labour room where she delivered a stillborn baby boy.

Chandan lodged an FIR with Baripada Town police against two gynaecologists and a couple of nurses for medical negligence.

He said the nurses were browsing their mobile phones as Surekha suffered in the labour room. Chandan later met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Parmar Smit Porshattamdas requesting them to take action against the doctors and nurses responsible for the incident.

A counter FIR was registered by one of the gynaecologists, S S Nanda, against Chandan for allegedly misbehaving with him and basing on it, a case has been registered, said Baripada Town IIC Birendra Senapati. Meanwhile, hospital authorities have formed a team to probe the matter.

Pregnant woman dies in hospital

Jajpur: Tension prevailed at the district headquarters hospital after a pregnant woman died allegedly due to medical negligence on Saturday. The deceased, Rasmita Jena (28) of Hasanpur village within Mangalpur police limits, was admitted to the hospital after she complained of labour pain in the afternoon. Her family members alleged that the doctors delayed her treatment. They staged a road blockade demanding action against those responsible for Rasmita’s death. Police personnel are on the spot holding discussions with the agitators.