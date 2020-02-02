Home States Odisha

Tensions run high in Baripada's PRM hospital after woman delivers stillborn

Tension ran high at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here after a woman gave birth to a stillborn baby due to alleged medical negligence on Saturday.

Published: 02nd February 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here after a woman gave birth to a stillborn baby due to alleged medical negligence on Saturday.

Sources said Surekha Behera, wife of Chandan Behera of Bazratundi village in Shamakhunta block, was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday after she complained of labour pain.

Chandan said his wife was not examined by the doctors and nurses even as she was undergoing labour pain for four days.

When her condition became critical, she was taken to the labour room where she delivered a stillborn baby boy.

Chandan lodged an FIR with Baripada Town police against two gynaecologists and a couple of nurses for medical negligence.

He said the nurses were browsing their mobile phones as Surekha suffered in the labour room. Chandan later met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Parmar Smit Porshattamdas requesting them to take action against the doctors and nurses responsible for the incident.

A counter FIR was registered by one of the gynaecologists, S S Nanda, against Chandan for allegedly misbehaving with him and basing on it, a case has been registered, said Baripada Town IIC Birendra Senapati. Meanwhile, hospital authorities have formed a team to probe the matter. 

Pregnant woman dies in hospital 
Jajpur: Tension prevailed at the district headquarters hospital after a pregnant woman died allegedly due to medical negligence on Saturday. The deceased, Rasmita Jena (28) of Hasanpur village within Mangalpur police limits, was admitted to the hospital after she complained of labour pain in the afternoon. Her family members alleged that the doctors delayed her treatment. They staged a road blockade demanding action against those responsible for Rasmita’s death. Police personnel are on the spot holding discussions with the agitators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baripada Stillborn babies
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp