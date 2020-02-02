Woman, son run over by speeding truck in Odisha  

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In a tragic incident, a woman and her three-year-old son were killed after a truck ran over them near Deobahal within Khariar police limits on Saturday.

Gita Bisi, her husband Ganesh Dansena and their son were going towards Khariar from Udaybandh on a motorcycle and had stopped at Deobahal. As they were having water, a speeding truck ran over Gita and her son.

While the two died on the spot, Ganesh was injured critically and rushed to Khariar Mission Hospital.

Angry locals staged a road blockade and demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased.

They were pacified by Khariar IIC Kailash Chandra Sethi. Though the driver of the truck fled after the accident, police have seized the vehicle and started investigation.