Home States Odisha

Wuhan University student admitted in Odisha hospital for suspected coronavirus infection

The 29-year-old woman from Cuttack studies MSc in Wuhan University. She had come to her native place on January 19 to attend a marriage function.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Image for represenation (Photo | AP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A student of Wuhan University in China was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Sunday after she developed certain symptoms which are similar to that of novel coronavirus (nCoV).

The health administration swung into action and kept her in isolation ward. While her blood and swab samples have been collected and sent for tests, her husband has been kept under observation though he is yet to show any signs and symptoms.
 
The 29-year-old woman from Cuttack studies MSc at Wuhan University. She had come to her native place on January 19 to attend a marriage function. This is the second suspected case of coronavirus in the State after the medical student from Phulbani, who has also been admitted to the isolation ward.

Official sources said the woman fell sick three days back and reported at SCB MCH to get it confirmed that she is not carrying nCoV. As Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the suspected case has sent the health officials into a tizzy.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said the woman presented for tests following the advice of the Health department in different media. "Her blood and swab samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology at Pune for tests. There is no reason for panic as the test report is awaited. She is being treated in the isolation ward," he said.

The Health and Family Welfare department has issued alert and advised people returning from China to report at a nearest Government health facility if they develop any sign and symptom within 28 days of their arrival.

However, of the six samples sent for tests from the state in the three phases, four have been tested negative. The reports of the samples of the two students, who are in the isolation ward, are awaited.

Stepping up surveillance, the H&FW department has provided infrared thermometers to three MCHs and Capital Hospital and asked industries, hotels, commercial establishments, and educational institutions to inform the authorities if they come across any person who has recently returned from China, Hong Kong Thailand and Singapore.

They have been advised to intimate the travel history of such persons through the helpline number - 0674 2390466, 9439994857, 9439991221 or 9437040564 so that the health officials can take necessary step for their isolation and treatment. 

People who have returned from these countries have been advised not to move out and mix with others. They have been urged to isolate themselves at home for 14 days. Health department team will provide them masks and check their health from time to time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wuhan university student Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus symptoms
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp