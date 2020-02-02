Wuhan University student admitted in Odisha hospital for suspected coronavirus infection

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A student of Wuhan University in China was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Sunday after she developed certain symptoms which are similar to that of novel coronavirus (nCoV).

The health administration swung into action and kept her in isolation ward. While her blood and swab samples have been collected and sent for tests, her husband has been kept under observation though he is yet to show any signs and symptoms.



The 29-year-old woman from Cuttack studies MSc at Wuhan University. She had come to her native place on January 19 to attend a marriage function. This is the second suspected case of coronavirus in the State after the medical student from Phulbani, who has also been admitted to the isolation ward.

Official sources said the woman fell sick three days back and reported at SCB MCH to get it confirmed that she is not carrying nCoV. As Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the suspected case has sent the health officials into a tizzy.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said the woman presented for tests following the advice of the Health department in different media. "Her blood and swab samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology at Pune for tests. There is no reason for panic as the test report is awaited. She is being treated in the isolation ward," he said.

The Health and Family Welfare department has issued alert and advised people returning from China to report at a nearest Government health facility if they develop any sign and symptom within 28 days of their arrival.

However, of the six samples sent for tests from the state in the three phases, four have been tested negative. The reports of the samples of the two students, who are in the isolation ward, are awaited.

Stepping up surveillance, the H&FW department has provided infrared thermometers to three MCHs and Capital Hospital and asked industries, hotels, commercial establishments, and educational institutions to inform the authorities if they come across any person who has recently returned from China, Hong Kong Thailand and Singapore.

They have been advised to intimate the travel history of such persons through the helpline number - 0674 2390466, 9439994857, 9439991221 or 9437040564 so that the health officials can take necessary step for their isolation and treatment.

People who have returned from these countries have been advised not to move out and mix with others. They have been urged to isolate themselves at home for 14 days. Health department team will provide them masks and check their health from time to time.