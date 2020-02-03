Home States Odisha

1,000-seater mega town hall plan in Odisha's Mudipada hits market complex hurdle

The SDA already has a market complex comprising 87 shops on the land.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

1,000-seater town hall near Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Complex at Mudipada has come to a halt since the last three months due to delay in demolition of the market complex building existing on the land.

1,000-seater town hall near Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Complex at Mudipada has come to a halt since the last three months due to delay in demolition of the market complex building existing on the land.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on the much-awaited 1,000-seater town hall near Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Complex at Mudipada has come to a halt since the last three months due to delay in demolition of the market complex building existing on the land.

Construction work, which began in March last year, was going on in full swing till October. However, it had to be stopped in November as the dilapidated complex posed a barrier. The project is being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) has sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the project which is being developed over 1.14 acre of land owned by Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) in the heart of the city. A target has been set to complete the project in 18 months.

The SDA already has a market complex comprising 87 shops on the land. However, the shops are in a dilapidated condition due to lack of proper maintenance and utilisation. Sources said there is a proposal to accommodate the shops of the market complex in the second and ground floors of the new facility.
As per the plan, apart from the basement, the ground floor of the project will have some shops and also be used for parking besides from the basement. While the first floor will house the town hall, the second will be developed as a market complex. In the first phase, the ground floor and the hall will be constructed with the funds sanctioned by WODC. The second floor will be completed in the next phase with funds from SDA. The PWD will hand over the building to the development authority after completion of first phase work. The SDA will run and manage the town hall.

Executive Engineer of PWD, Division-I Bijay Mohanty said the existing market complex has become a major roadblock for construction of the town hall project. “The work cannot move further without demolishing the complex. We have already apprised the district Collector about the matter,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha mega town hall construction halt
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp