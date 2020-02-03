Home States Odisha

China-returned medical student admitted to Odisha hospital for suspected coronavirus

This is the second such case in the state after another medical student from Phulbani, who returned from China, was admitted in the same hospital on January 31.
 

Published: 03rd February 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The state government has also issued advisory for proper screening of people coming from China and other such countries. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: In a second case of suspected coronavirus in Odisha, a woman pursuing medical studies in China, has been admitted in a government hospital in Cuttack.

The woman was admitted at SCB Medical college and hospital, Cuttack, on Sunday with fever, a symptom associated with novel coronavirus, officials said.

Along with her husband, she had come to Odisha from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in the neighbouring country on January 19 to attend a marriage function.

She was lodged in a separate ward of the hospital, an official said, adding her condition is stable.

This is the second such case in the state after another medical student from Phulbani, who returned from China, was admitted in the same hospital on January 31.

ALSO READ | Love in the time of coronavirus: Chinese woman marries Indian collegemate

He had developed cold and cough after returning from China on January 11.

SCBMCH emergency officer Dr B N Maharana said, "The condition of the patient is stable. We have kept her in an isolated ward after she developed fever. Her husband is currently under surveillance.

"As she came from Wuhan city, we are giving her priority," the officer said, adding that her swab and blood samples will be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for tests.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Prof C B K Mohanty said, "A total of four swab and blood samples of five persons, including the medico from Phulbnai, have been sent to NIV, Pune and four have tested negative for nCoV.

"We are waiting for the test reports of the medico," he said.

The state government has set up a special ward with 74 beds, and an ICU at the SCB Medical College.

"So far there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus in Odisha," Mohanty said.

The state government has appealed to people to keep in home isolation, persons who have recently returned from China, Honk Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

The Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar on Monday imparted training to paramedical staff from across the state on how to collect swab and blood samples of persons with suspected nCoV.

"Our priority is to train the paramedics as to how to keep themselves safe and collect samples from suspected persons.

Each paramedical staff is being provided with a personal kit to protect themselves against coronavirus," said RMRC director Sanghamitra Pati.

The state government has also issued advisory for proper screening of people coming from China and other such countries.

The health department has issued four telephone numbers, 0674-2390466, 9439994857, 9439991221, 9437040564, and requested people to immediately inform the authorities if they come across any person who has recently returned from China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

The health officials will conduct a thorough test of people returning from the four countries and take follow-up action without delay, an official release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp