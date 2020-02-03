Home States Odisha

Coronavirus outbreak: Four suspected cases in Odisha test negative

According to the reports, all samples were sent from Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar to NIV Pune.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:30 PM

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Four samples from Odisha, which were sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for novel coronavirus, tested negative on Monday, while one person's result is awaited.

"Four samples from #Odisha sent to NIV, Pune found negative. All the Collectors have been asked to carry out awareness drive in their districts. In case of any suspected case, please contact @HFWOdisha helpline number: 0674-2390466/9439994857," the Press Information Bureau tweeted on Monday.

According to the reports, all samples were sent from Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar to NIV Pune. The Centre has been declared as nodal for coronavirus testing.

All of them had a travel history in China. Meanwhile, two more suspected people have been kept in the isolation ward in a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Three confirmed cases of the dreaded virus have been reported from Kerala.

On Monday, the number of deaths in China rose to 361, with 17,205 confirmed cases and 475 discharged from hospital, according to the National Health Commission.

More than 1,52,700 people are under observation, among which there are a total of 21,558 suspected cases.

