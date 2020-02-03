Cracks appear in Odisha's Haladiapadar bus stand building

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Days after an under-construction roof linking two terminals of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar collapsed killing one worker, cracks have developed on the building of Haladiapadar bus stand, located on the outskirts of the city.

Interestingly, both the projects were being managed by a single agency, Dillip Constructions. The contract for the bus stand was handed over to the firm by Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) three years back. The facility has not yet started functioning fully as only a few OSRTC buses operate here. However, cracks have developed on its building raising apprehensions on the quality of work.

Locals have demanded a probe into the matter on the lines of the mishap at Bhubaneswar airport.

Vice-Chairman, BeDA Chakraborty Singh Rathore said the quality of buildings erected by Dillip Constructions in the Silk City is being checked at regular intervals. However, action will be initiated if any lapses are detected, he said.