Elephant calf rescued from ditch by forest officials in Odisha's Alarigada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Forest officials rescued an elephant calf from a pit near Landarasika hill at Alarigada village within Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The calf, aged around five years, was part of a herd comprising 14 elephants which had come to the area on Saturday night. The jumbo fell into a ditch reportedly dug up for a well and was stuck inside.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Berhampur Amlan Nayak said the calf was rescued with the help of an excavator after a struggle of nearly three hours. “The herd, believed to be from Soroda, had sneaked into Hinjili last week. We were tracking the movement of the herd as the elephants had lost their way. In the morning, locals informed us about the calf following which a team of Forest staff rushed to the spot with Fire personnel,” Nayak said.

After its rescue, the calf went into the forest to join its herd. The DFO said reports of crop damage by the herd, which comprises two tuskers and three calves, have been received. Forest personnel have been instructed to visit agriculture fields and assess the crop damage for payment of financial assistance to the affected farmers, he added.

