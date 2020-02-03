Home States Odisha

Elephant calf rescued from ditch by forest officials in Odisha's Alarigada

Forest officials rescued an elephant calf from a pit near Landarasika hill at Alarigada village within Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

The jumbo fell into a ditch reportedly dug up for a well and was stuck inside.

The jumbo fell into a ditch reportedly dug up for a well and was stuck inside.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Forest officials rescued an elephant calf from a pit near Landarasika hill at Alarigada village within Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The calf, aged around five years, was part of a herd comprising 14 elephants which had come to the area on Saturday night. The jumbo fell into a ditch reportedly dug up for a well and was stuck inside.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Berhampur Amlan Nayak said the calf was rescued with the help of an excavator after a struggle of nearly three hours. “The herd, believed to be from Soroda, had sneaked into Hinjili last week. We were tracking the movement of the herd as the elephants had lost their way. In the morning, locals informed us about the calf following which a team of Forest staff rushed to the spot with Fire personnel,” Nayak said.

After its rescue, the calf went into the forest to join its herd. The DFO said reports of crop damage by the herd, which comprises two tuskers and three calves, have been received. Forest personnel have been instructed to visit agriculture fields and assess the crop damage for payment of financial assistance to the affected farmers, he added.

Jumbo efforts

The calf, aged around five years, was part of a herd comprising 14 elephants

The calf was rescued with the help of an excavator after a struggle of nearly three hours

There have been reports of the herd damaging crops of villagers

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha elephant calf rescue
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp