IISER hosts science expo ‘Stream-2020’ for students

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to arouse interest in science among high school students, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) organised the annual science open day ‘Stream-2020’ at its temporary campus here on Saturday.

As many as 120 students of 12 high schools and ITIs participated in the event where BS and MS students of IISER conducted various scientific demonstrations, including live experiments.

The participants also interacted with eminent scientists and faculties of IISER. Addressing the participants, Deputy Director of IISER Prof Yogendra Sharma said Science to Reach Everyone and Motivate (Stream) is aimed at arousing students’ interest in science to address the challenges of the 21st century.

In the plenary talk, ‘Fun with Chemistry, Surendra N Kulkarni of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai took the students for a fun ride into the world of chemistry.

The participating students were exposed to scientific demonstrations and hands-on experience in diverse subjects like astronomy, biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics.The event concluded with a programme ‘Wonderful lab called home’.

