Odisha juvenile held for threatening schoolgirl

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Sunday arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly threatening a class VI girl student along with four youths in Odanga village.

As per a complaint filed by the victim’s father with Dharmasala police on Saturday, the four youths and the boy, a student of Class IX, threatened his daughter on Thursday. “The four youths asked my daughter about a class IX girl student of her school while she was playing along with her friends on school premises on the day of Saraswati Puja. When my daughter pleaded ignorance, the youths threatened to kidnap her,” he stated in the complaint.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and managed to detain the minor boy while the other accused fled the village.