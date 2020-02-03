Home States Odisha

Poetry should be comprehensible: Poet Ramakant Rath

Literary creations should be comprehensible to the readers though incomprehensible writings are often viewed as quality literature, opined well known poet Ramakant Rath on Sunday.

Published: 03rd February 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Speakers during the valedictory ceremony of SOA Literary Festival in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Speakers during the valedictory ceremony of SOA Literary Festival in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Literary creations should be comprehensible to the readers though incomprehensible writings are often viewed as quality literature, opined well-known poet Ramakant Rath on Sunday.

Rath in his address at the valedictory ceremony of the first SOA Literary Festival at SOA University here said the idea that literary creation, especially poetry, has to be easy to comprehend for the readers and poets must keep this in their mind. “If this was not the case then it would weaken literature as a whole,” he said.

Rath advised writers and poets not to be gratified by their own creations but be mindful of the timeless writings of previous generations and honour them. Though it was late Kanhu Charan Mohanty who blazed a trail in Odia novel writing, it is said that a copy of his book is not available in the book stores today, he lamented.

While the lit fest was chaired by SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof RK Chauhan, the eminent poet and Jnanpith award winner Sitakanta Mahapatra and eminent Odia novelist Bibhuti Patnaik spoke at the event. Mahapatra dwelt on the long tradition of Odia poetry saying that it was reflected in Mahabharat written in Odia by Sarala Das, Ramayan authored by Balaram Das and Bhagabat by Jagannath Das.

The same was also enshrined in palm leaf manuscripts, known as ‘pothi’, he said, adding that the Odia literary and performing art traditions worked in close tandem with each other even today. The festival, organised by the university for the first time, was attended by around 100 litterateurs from across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poet Ramakant Rath
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp