Rape accused marries victim in at Odisha's Balasore District Jail

By Express News Service

BALASORE: An undertrial prisoner, accused of rape, married the victim at Balasore District Jail on Saturday. Bikash Das, a resident of Khadikapada village within Baisinga police limits of Mayurbhanj district was accused of rape by the girl. The girl had lodged an FIR with Rupsa police station in December 2019. She stated that Bikash raped her on the pretext of marriage. Later, he was arrested on December 7, 2019.

During his stay in the prison, the prison authorities asked the girl if she wished to marry him and she agreed. Prasant Kumar Nanda, an advocate, said the girl’s family too agreed to the proposal. Later, permission was sought from the Special SC/ST Court here for the marriage. The court then directed the prison officials to organise the wedding. The marriage was solemnised as per Hindu rituals in the presence of local sub-registrar, jail superintendent, legal counsel and family members of both Bikash and the girl.

Bikash’s father Hrushikesh Das said the rape case against his son was filed due to a misunderstanding between the two families and now it has been sorted out.

The girl said her family did not approve of her relationship with Bikash and she was forced to file the case against him. “I am glad that the marriage was solemnised with the consent of members of both families,” she said.