Home States Odisha

Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh’s vehicle detained, driver assaulted over toll fee in Odisha

Singh was detained for 50 minutes till police reached the spot

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh

Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh’s vehicle was reportedly detained and his driver assaulted at Masnikani toll gate of Biju Expressway while he was on his way to the district headquarters town in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

While police are tight-lipped about the incident which occurred under Bhasma police limits, BJD sources informed that the Minister was on his way to Sundargarh town to attend a function of the Government College.

At around 1.30 am, his vehicle was detained at the toll gate for collection of toll fee. The Minister’s driver asked the toll gate staff to allow passage but the latter insisted on payment of toll fee.Soon an argument ensued and Singh came out of the vehicle to intervene. Around a dozen toll gate employees allegedly manhandled the driver and tore his shirt.

Since the Sundargarh district administration had not provided the vehicle number carrying the Minister, it could not have been allowed passage without payment of the fee.

Sources informed that the Minister was detained for around 50 minutes till police reached the spot and detained a few staff of the toll gate for questioning. The infuriated Minister was later taken to Sundargarh Circuit House. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, also scheduled to attend the college function, reached the Circuit House to pacify Singh.   

Later, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan was summoned to the Circuit House where Pujari asked him for a detailed inquiry and appropriate action against the culprits.Sources said, the toll gate employees avoid collecting fees from certain vehicles whose registration numbers are mentioned in their records.
While Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra refused to comment on the matter, a senior police officer said a case has been registered with Bhasma police basing on a complaint filed by the Minister’s driver. Investigation is underway and police are analysing the CCTV footage of the toll gate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minister Sushant Singh vehicle detained
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp