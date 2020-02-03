Rs 2.5 lakh I-T notice slapped on daily wager for fraud committed by his former employer

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/JEYPORE: A daily wager of Nabarangpur district has been served an Income Tax return notice for carrying out transaction of more than Rs 1 crore in his bank account.

Belonging to Pujari Bharandi villager under Umerkote block, the labourer, Sonadhar Gond, has been directed to pay Rs 2.59 lakh for the unexplained transaction made through his account in a private bank here in the past few months.

As per the IT notice that was sent on Sunday, a transaction of Rs1.47 crore has been done in 2013-14 financial year through the bank account of Gond, who belongs to the BPL category and does not even have a 'pucca' house.

Gond had received the notices a few times in the past but he never took them seriously till a teacher told him that it was from the I-T department (Jeypore circle) and he would be in trouble if he did not clarify his stand.

Denying that be carried out any such transactions, Gond blamed his former employer, Pappu Aggarwal, a businessman of Umerkote, for the fraud. The labourer said he was working under Aggarwal seven years back and the latter had taken his signature on a blank paper, used his Aadhaar card and biometric fingerprint fraudulently.

"Since I believed him, I signed on the paper and gave him my Aadhaar card. Now I realise that he has cheated me", he said.

While Gond has not registered a police case yet, he tried to meet Aggarwal to sort out the issue but the latter avoided meeting him. Income Tax officer of IT Jeypore circle, Ashok Dash, said the IT officials tried to meet Gond several times to discuss the transactions but he did not respond. "Had he told us about his employer, we would have taken steps for an investigation earlier", he said.