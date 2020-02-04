Home States Odisha

10,193 women missing in 2018 across Odisha, says NCRB data

With this, Odisha has climbed up to seventh position in the all India level as far as missing women are concerned. 

Published: 04th February 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:42 PM

kidnapping

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 10,193 women were missing in 2018, cases for which were filed with police stations across the State. This was revealed in a report on Missing Women and Children in India released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recently. With this, Odisha has climbed up to seventh position in the all India level as far as missing women are concerned. 

While 4,187 missing women cases were reported in 2017, the number was 6,378 in 2016. Maharashtra has registered the maximum number of missing women cases of 28,316, 29,279 and 33,964 in in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. West Bengal remained second during the three years with 24,937, 28,133 and 31,299 missing cases in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. The total number of missing women cases in the country increased from 1,88,382 in 2017 to 2,23,621 in 2018.

Similarly, the total number of missing children cases increased from 2,244 in 2017 to 2,326 in 2018 in the State. As many as 1,901 children were reported missing in Odisha in 2016. The highest number of 10,038 missing children cases were reported from Madhya Pradesh in 2018 followed by Bihar with 6,950. At the all India level, the number of missing children has been increased from 63,349 in 2017 to 67,134 in 2018.

