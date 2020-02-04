Home States Odisha

Odisha youth gets 20-year jail term for raping 12-year-old girl

A special POCSO court here on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old youth to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl. 

By Express News Service

Additional District and Sessions Judge Girija Mohapatra of the special court constituted to hear cases registered under POCSO Act, held the convict Radhamohan Singh guilty under sections 376 (2) i, 506 and 428 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 28,000 on the convict.

The court also directed to send a copy of the judgment to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Balasore for consideration of the case under the Orissa Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012.  

Sources said, on April 25, 2017, the convict raped a minor girl in Padabadagaon village area near NH-16 within Balasore Sadar police limits while she was returning from work from Kuruda near Balasore town. 

