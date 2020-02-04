Retired bank employees in Odisha seek revision in pension

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of All Odisha Bank Retirees’ Federation on Monday staged protest seeking revision in pension and reduction in premium rates in medical insurance policy launched by Indian Banks’ Association in 2015.

They alleged that around 2,200 retired bank employees, who are in the age group of 93 and above, are getting a paltry Rs 350 with DR towards pension and no revision in it has been made for years. It's a matter of serious concern as the nonagenarians are asked to pay annual premium of Rs 33,000 towards their group health insurance policy, they said.

Similarly, around 72,000 family pensioners in the banking industry, of which 90 per cent are women, are also getting only Rs 9,500 per month or less than Rs 1 lakh as pension a year to manage their family, they added. Revision of basic pension has not been made in banking sector for the last 25 years. The premium rate needs to be reduced for the retired employees, the agitators said.