Home States Odisha

Retired bank employees in Odisha seek revision in pension

They alleged that around 2,200 retired bank employees, who are in the age group of 93 and above, are getting a paltry Rs 350 with DR towards pension and no revision in it has been made for years.

Published: 04th February 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Members of All Odisha Bank Retirees’ Federation staging dharna in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Members of All Odisha Bank Retirees’ Federation staging dharna in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Members of All Odisha Bank Retirees’ Federation on Monday staged protest seeking revision in pension and reduction in premium rates in medical insurance policy launched by Indian Banks’ Association in 2015.

They alleged that around 2,200 retired bank employees, who are in the age group of 93 and above, are getting a paltry Rs 350 with DR towards pension and no revision in it has been made for years. It's a matter of serious concern as the nonagenarians are asked to pay annual premium of Rs 33,000 towards their group health insurance policy, they said.

Similarly, around 72,000 family pensioners in the banking industry, of which 90 per cent are women, are also getting only Rs 9,500 per month or less than Rs 1 lakh as pension a year to manage their family, they added. Revision of basic pension has not been made in banking sector for the last 25 years. The premium rate needs to be reduced for the retired employees, the agitators said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha bank employees Indian Banks Association
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp