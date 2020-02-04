Home States Odisha

Trader commits fraud, Rs 2.5 lakh IT notice slapped on daily wager

A daily wager of Nabarangpur district has been served an Income Tax return notice for carrying out transaction of more than `1 crore in his bank account.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE /JEYPORE:   A daily wager of Nabarangpur district has been served an Income Tax return notice for carrying out transaction of more than `1 crore in his bank account. Belonging to Pujari Bharandi villager under Umerkote block, the labourer, Sonadhar Gond, has been directed to pay `2.59 lakh for the unexplained transaction made through his account in a private bank here in the past few months.

Sonadhar Gond

As per the IT notice that was sent on Sunday, a transaction of `1.47 crore has been done in 2013- 14 financial year through the bank account of Gond, who belongs to the BPL category and does not even have a ‘pucca’ house. Gond had received the notices a few times in the past but he never took them seriously till a teacher told him that it was from the IT department (Jeypore circle) and he would be in trouble if he did not clarify his stand.

Denying that be carried out any such transactions, Gond blamed his former employer, Pappu Aggarwal, a businessman of Umerkote, for the fraud. The labourer said he was working under Aggarwal seven years back and the latter had taken his signature on a blank paper, used his Aadhaar card and biometric fingerprint fraudulently. “Since I believed him, I signed on the paper and gave him my Aadhaar card. Now I realise that he has cheated me”, he said.

Daily wager gets `2.5L IT notice

While Gond has not registered a police case yet, he tried to meet Aggarwal to sort out the issue but the latter avoided meeting him. Income Tax officer of IT Jeypore circle, Ashok Dash, said the IT officials tried to meet Gond several times to discuss the transactions but he did not respond. “Had he told us about his employer, we would have taken steps for an investigation earlier”, he said.

