Asta Sambhu shrine wallows in neglect

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Only two years back, the Mandhata temple in Maneswar block, one of the eight Asta Sambhu peethas of the district, had undergone renovation and beautification by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC). But, things are back to square one today. Lack of maintenance has taken a toll on the shrine, which attracts large number of devotees during the holy month of Shravan. Believed to have been built in the 16th century by the first king of Sambalpur Balaramdev, turtles in the adjoining water body are a major attraction for people visiting the temple.

The presence of 55 turtles in the water body, spread over an area of more than one-and-a-half acre has become an epitome of turtle conservation in the region. Taking into account the history of the temple and its tourism potential, the SMC in 2017 had started an extensive project for the renovation of the pond and beautification of the nearby areas. The pond was desilted after shifting the turtles to a temporary water body.

As part of the project, an observatory was built over the water body. Besides, landscaping and lighting arrangements along with construction of a jogging track was done for visitors. The facelift was carried out at an estimated budget of Rs 59 lakh.

However, nearly two years down the line, the renovated areas are now lying in shambles. While algae and thick growth of vegetation can be seen in the pond, the area around the temple is littered with garbage.

The temporary pond constructed near is also not being unutilized. Some visitors complained that the toilets are often out of order. The SMC officials said though the civic body had carried out the facelift work, the temple trust committee are supposed to maintain the area.