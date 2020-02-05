Bhitarkanika Festival from February 7 in Odisha  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a first, the three-day Bhitarkanika Mahotsav will be held on the outskirts of Nalitapatia village of Bhitarkanika National Park, from February 7. The festival is being jointly organised by the Forest department, district administration and Tourism department to attract tourists to experience the rich biodiversity of Bhitarkanika National Park, also a Ramsar site.

With an estimated budget of Rs 30 lakh, the festival will expose the scenic wonders of the country’s second-largest mangrove forest.“We selected Nalitapatia village, located about 6 km from the park, for the festival to ensure that the wildlife in the park is not affected by the crowd,” said Bikash Ranjan Dash, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bhitarkanika National Park. A photo exhibition, seminar and cultural festival will also be organised to create awareness about the ecosystem and sustainable tourism, said Dash, adding that films on wildlife will also be shown to tourists.