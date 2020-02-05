Mahtab demands planetarium in Cuttack  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lok Sabha member Bhartruhari Mahtab has sought setting up of a planetarium in the city in view of the historical importance of the erstwhile capital of Odisha. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mahtab urged him to set up the facility near the State Maritime Museum here.

Describing the historical importance of the city, he said it was in Cuttack where famous Pathani Samant proved his mettle and his book Siddhant Darpan was recognised as a worthy piece of science. “As the Government is contemplating to construct eight planetariums in different parts of the State, Cuttack should get the priority,” Mahtab said in his letter.He proposed to establish the planetarium on Mahanadi river bed adjacent to Odisha Maritime Museum.