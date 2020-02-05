Home States Odisha

No let-up in demand for Bargarh hospital in Odisha

Aswini Sarangi, a member of the Manch, said the district administration started providing health services at the old DHH building on Monday to avoid public outrage.

Published: 05th February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

People staging a blockade at Bhatli Road chowk in Bargarh on Tuesday.

People staging a blockade at Bhatli Road chowk in Bargarh on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH : Residents of Bargarh town, under the banner of Bargarh Nagarika Ekata Manch, continued the ‘bandh’ for the second consecutive day here on Tuesday over the demand for a city hospital at the old building of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).All Government offices, courts, educational institutions, banks and financial institutions besides shops and business establishments remained closed. Vehicular movement was disrupted as residents staged a road blockade at Bhatli Chowk, VSS Nagar Chowk and Ambapali Chowk. No untoward incident, however, was reported.

Aswini Sarangi, a member of the Manch, said the district administration started providing health services at the old DHH building on Monday to avoid public outrage. “However, we will continue to demand establishment of a full-fledged hospital with adequate number of beds, sufficient number of doctors, paramedical staff and all kinds of health services offered at a DHH,” he said.

Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya said the State Government is committed to provide best possible health services to the people. “Though there is no concept such as city hospital, I have written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for establishment of an Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) at the old DHH building,” he said.The situation flared up after the DHH was shifted to Tukurla, about 10 km from Bargarh town, on February 1. Aggrieved residents on Monday had staged a dharna in front of the old DHH building and later in front of the Town police station demanding the establishment of a city hospital. 

The agitation had later turned violent as protestors pelted stones at police personnel. While the bandh had been called off after Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan assured provision of health services at the old DHH building, a decision to continue the bandh on Tuesday was taken at a meeting convened later on Monday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bargarh hospital Odisha
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp