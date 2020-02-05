Puri Hotels put on coronavirus alert

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration has put hoteliers on coronavirus alert, asking them to keep a tab on international tourist arrivals. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Nilakanth Mishra has asked the hotel association of Puri to inform the district administration about the arrival of any foreign tourists, especially from China, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries which have been affected by the deadly virus.

“Since Puri and Konark are international tourist destinations and many foreign tourists visit these places every day, the hotel owners should be remain alert and inform the administration if they come across any suspected visitor suffering from symptoms suggestive of nCoV fever,” the letter stated. Meanwhile, the district officials breathed a sigh of relief as the test result of a suspected coronavirus affected person of Kakatpur, who recently returned from China, was found negative.

Official sources said a special task force has been formed to implement the advisory issued by the Union and State Governments in all the 14 community health centres (CHCs), 41 primary health centres (PHCs) and 241 health sub-centres. The doctors and paramedical staff have also been sensitised about the virus.

Around-the-clock control room has been made operational in the district headquarters hospital complex while a special isolation ward was kept in readiness. A quick response team has been kept on alert and adequate preventive steps like provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for doctors and health staff looking after the task force and the isolation ward have been made, Dr Mishra added.

Isolation ward opened

Angul: The administration has put in place adequate measures to tackle possible coronavirus outbreak in the industrial district. CDMO Dr Amarendra Nath Mohanty said an isolation ward with two beds have been opened in the district headquarters hospital. Besides, health authorities have opened control rooms at all community health centres in all the blocks. An awareness campaign has also been launched in the district about the virus.