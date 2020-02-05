Rain forecast for week in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A rainy week lies ahead for Odisha with rains peaking from Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at a few places over coastal districts, including Cuttack and Khurda, and at one or two places in interior Odisha on Wednesday.

“Rainfall will gain pace in the State from Thursday under the influence of interaction of warm and moist easterly winds from Bay of Bengal at lower level, and dry and cold westerly winds at mid and upper level over Odisha,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at in 10 districts and isolated places in the remaining districts on Thursday.

Rainfall is likely to occur at many places over north Odisha and a few other districts on Friday. Expect thunderstorm with hail on the same day, said Das. Thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places in Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Balangir districts during the same period, Das said.